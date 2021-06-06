Roger Federer pulled out of the 2021 French Open on Sunday, citing health concerns as he recovers from knee surgeries. Federer, who is currently No. 8 in the world, defeated Dominik Koepfer in the third round on Saturday at Rolland Garros. He was set to face No. 9 Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday.

"After discussions with my team, I've decided I will need to pull out of Roland-Garros today," Federer said in a Sunday statement. "After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery. I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on the court."

Federer underwent knee surgery in February 2020 and was sidelined until this March.

Federer has won the French Open just once in his 20-plus year career when he defeated Robin Söderling in the 2009 final. He will get the chance to add to his record of 20 Grand Slam victories later this summer at Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal, who is currently tied with Federer at 20 career Grand Slams, is trying to win his 14th career French Open and his fifth in a row. Nadal faces Jannik Sinner in the fourth round.