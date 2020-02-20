Roger Federer to miss French Open, four other tournaments after undergoing knee surgery

One of tennis' biggest stars will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Roger Federer announced on Twitter Thursday that he will miss the French Open, as well as other tournaments in the coming months, after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

Federer had the surgery performed in Switzerland on Wednesday and will now be sidelined until the start of the grass season.

"My right knee has been bothering me for a little while," Federer tweeted. "I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday [Wednesday]. After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.

"As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone's support. I can't wait to be back playing soon, see you on the grass!"

The French Open runs from May 24 to June 7, so it's very likely that Federer will attempt to return at Wimbledon in July, since that's the next Grand Slam event on the schedule. Federer won the 2009 French Open when he defeated Sweden's Robin Soderling.

Federer has had knee issues throughout his career. He underwent surgery for a torn meniscus back in 2016. He also missed the Dubai and Indian Wells Open that season, before ultimately returning for the Miami Open.