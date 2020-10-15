United States tennis player Sam Querrey tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia on Sunday and was placed in isolation, but then left the country on a private plane when the St. Petersburg Open began, organizers of the tournament said on Thursday. According to the Associated Press, Querry and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19 on Sudnay, 24 hours ahead of the first round of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia.

"Sam Querrey, as the hotel's security cameras identified, left the hotel together with his family at 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 13 without informing the reception service. As Querrey told an ATP representative, he left Russia with his family on a private plane," tournament organizers told the AP.

The pair had tested negative last week when they arrived in Russia. Following the positive test, Querrey withdrew from the St. Petersburg Open and then, after being told he had to isolate, fled the country altogether on Tuesday with his wife and their eight-month-old son, Ford. One day before he left Russia with his family, tournament officials claimed Querrey wouldn't let doctors into his hotel room to examine him. Doctors tried to enter his room for a second examination on Tuesday, but Querrey was out of the country at that point.

New York Times tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg wrote in a Twitter thread that Querrey and his wife chose to flee Russia because they feared being hospitalized and separated from their young son:

According to Rothenberg, Querrey's plan is to keep his family's location unknown to the public for now.

The ATP has said they are currently looking into "an incident" at the St. Petersburg Open that involves "a player's serious breach of protocol relating to COVID-19." However, Querrey is not mentioned in the statement.

"The ATP is aware of an incident regarding a player's serious breach of protocol relating to COVID-19 at this week's St. Petersburg Open," the ATP said. "Adhering to health and safety protocols is critical to ensure events take place safely and within the guidelines established by local authorities. Players and their support team members are reminded that breaches of protocol can jeopardize an event's ability to operate and have repercussions on the rest of the Tour. In accordance with ATP's Code of Conduct, we are taking this matter extremely seriously and an investigation is underway."

Querrey is currently ranked as the 49th-best mens tennis player in the world and has a 372-304 career record as a single competitor.