Tennis star Naomi Osaka is making a big life change off the court. According to Sportico, Osaka is leaving Endeavor-owned IMG to start her own sports agency, which will be called Evolve.

"I've spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn't what was expected or traditional," Osaka said. "Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman, as well as a way to continue being myself and doing things my way."

Osaka's contract with IMG concluded at the end of 2021 and she did explore the possibility of renewing that contract with a little more flexibility. But during the entire process, Osaka came to the conclusion that going her own route made more sense.

She will now be starting Evolve with her agent, Stuart Duguid, who also recently left IMG.

"I'm excited to start this with my business partner Stuart and our plan is to use the same approach we took in building my businesses authentically and strategically as a vision for this company," Osaka added. "I strongly believe in the power athletes have to use our platforms to drive meaningful business."

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion with her most recent triumph being winning the 2021 Australian Open. According to Sportico, Osaka is the highest-paid female athlete over the last year, as she has made $53.2 million.