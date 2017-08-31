US Open 2017: Roger Federer surprises fans, hits balls in Central Park

Federer played some recreational games on Central Park's courts with fans

federer.jpg
Roger Federer, man of the people @rogerfederer/Twitter

Imagine going to Central Park thinking you're just going to hit some balls and running into none other than Roger Federer. For some lucky New Yorkers, that became a reality on Wednesday morning, when Federer was captured hitting balls with fans to start out his match day. Federer faces off against Mikhail Youzhny Wednesday, but he wanted to get an early start.

Fans crowded around the park's tennis courts to get videos of Federer hitting with his fans. It was all casual, and only adds to Federer's reputation as an all-around nice guy.

Federer is one of the most recognizable faces in the world, and things like this are why. It's an incredibly earnest thing for the No. 3 player in the world to do, and yet it never feels inauthentic. He's a man of the fans, and he certainly makes it easy to root for him.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories