US Open 2017: Roger Federer surprises fans, hits balls in Central Park

Roger Federer, man of the people @rogerfederer/Twitter

Imagine going to Central Park thinking you're just going to hit some balls and running into none other than Roger Federer. For some lucky New Yorkers, that became a reality on Wednesday morning, when Federer was captured hitting balls with fans to start out his match day. Federer faces off against Mikhail Youzhny Wednesday, but he wanted to get an early start.

Fans crowded around the park's tennis courts to get videos of Federer hitting with his fans. It was all casual, and only adds to Federer's reputation as an all-around nice guy.

Little help, please? ...Imagine you're playing recreationally at Central Park today. And this guy rolls up. pic.twitter.com/ZSw1sFIAP0 — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) August 30, 2017

Would be absolutely nuts to be walking in the park and see this https://t.co/cTE0sn1VDw — Bret Jablonski (@bretjablonski19) August 31, 2017

Central Park hitting

Extremely cool experience pic.twitter.com/zqJPt7GGYO — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) August 30, 2017

This guy is Derek Jeter getting cheered at Fenway. Most well liked athlete of all time. Period https://t.co/VSuOdTvYRP — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) August 31, 2017

When in Central Park 🎾🤹‍♂ pic.twitter.com/JOiFYETPqy — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) August 31, 2017

Federer is one of the most recognizable faces in the world, and things like this are why. It's an incredibly earnest thing for the No. 3 player in the world to do, and yet it never feels inauthentic. He's a man of the fans, and he certainly makes it easy to root for him.