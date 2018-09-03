US Open 2018 results: Madison Keys into quarterfinals; Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic in action
Federer and Djokovic face unseeded players in the round of 16 Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium
A year after finishing second at the US Open, Madison Keys remains in the hunt for her first Grand Slam title. Keys punched her ticket to the quarterfinals on Monday with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 35 seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.
Keys, who lost to Sloane Stephens in last year's final also lost to Stephens again this year in the French Open semifinals. Keys, the No. 14 seed, next plays the winner of the Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Maria Sharapova match on Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Keys, who has made at least the quarterfinals in three of the four Grand Slams this year, fired six aces and had no double faults to dispatch Cibulkova in short order.
In the men's draw, Roger Federer is seeking a sixth US Open title, and he has to go through John Millman to get there. Federer, the No. 2 seed in the men's draw, faces the 55th-ranked Millman on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a possible quarterfinal showdown with Novak Djokovic looming.
The sixth-seeded Djokovic, a two-time US Open champ who is coming off a Wimbledon triumph, has never lost to a player ranked outside the top 50 at the final major of the season. He'll put that perfect 27-0 record on the line against Joao Sousa, ranked 66th in the world.
Neither Millman or Sousa have ever made it to the final eight at a Grand Slam.
Here's Monday's full results/schedule:
Men's matches
- No. 21 Kei Nishikori defeats Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5
- No. 6 Novak Djokovic vs. Joao Sousa
- No. 2 Roger Federer vs. John Millman
- No. 7 Martin Cilic vs. No. 10 David Goffin
Women's matches
- No. 14 Madison Keys defeats No. 35 Dominika Cibulkova 6-1, 6-3
- No. 26 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 20 Naomi Osaka
- No. 30 Carla Suárez Navarro vs. No. 22 Maria Sharapova
- Markéta Vondroušová vs. Lesia Tsurenko
-
Serena, Nadal advance to quarters
Williams avoids a potential upset from Kaia Kanepi, who eliminated Simona Halep in the first...
-
US Open Saturday results: Federer wins
Kyrgios kept things interesting early on and showcased signature antics, but Federer finished...
-
US Open Friday results, schedule
The younger Williams sister prevails -- and decidedly so -- in Friday night's showdown
-
Watch Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams
The sisters last faced off in the 2017 Australian Open final
-
US Open results: Wozniacki bounced
Federer and Djokovic may be heading toward a quarterfinal clash
-
Kyrgios gets pep talk from chair umpire
This is the latest incident for the enigmatic Kyrgios