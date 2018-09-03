US Open 2018 results: Madison Keys into quarterfinals; Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic in action

A year after finishing second at the US Open, Madison Keys remains in the hunt for her first Grand Slam title. Keys punched her ticket to the quarterfinals on Monday with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 35 seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.

Keys, who lost to Sloane Stephens in last year's final also lost to Stephens again this year in the French Open semifinals. Keys, the No. 14 seed, next plays the winner of the Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Maria Sharapova match on Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keys, who has made at least the quarterfinals in three of the four Grand Slams this year, fired six aces and had no double faults to dispatch Cibulkova in short order.

In the men's draw, Roger Federer is seeking a sixth US Open title, and he has to go through John Millman to get there. Federer, the No. 2 seed in the men's draw, faces the 55th-ranked Millman on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a possible quarterfinal showdown with Novak Djokovic looming.

The sixth-seeded Djokovic, a two-time US Open champ who is coming off a Wimbledon triumph, has never lost to a player ranked outside the top 50 at the final major of the season. He'll put that perfect 27-0 record on the line against Joao Sousa, ranked 66th in the world.

Neither Millman or Sousa have ever made it to the final eight at a Grand Slam.

Here's Monday's full results/schedule:

Men's matches

No. 21 Kei Nishikori defeats Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5



No. 6 Novak Djokovic vs. Joao Sousa



No. 2 Roger Federer vs. John Millman



No. 7 Martin Cilic vs. No. 10 David Goffin



Women's matches