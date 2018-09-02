US Open 2018 results: Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens in action Sunday

After toppling her older sister in what she called her best match since returning to tennis, Serena Williams will look to avoid a letdown Sunday at the US Open in her fourth-round showdown with Kaia Kanepi, who has already delivered the tournament's biggest upset.

Also in action on Sunday: Defending US Open champs Sloane Stephens and Rafael Nadal.

Nadal faces Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. A win will put him into the quarterfinal round and a rematch with fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson, who he beat for last year's title.

Serena Williams, the No. 17 seed, faces the 44th-ranked Kanepi, who pulled off a historic upset over top-ranked Simona Halep in the first round. No. top-seeded woman had ever lost in the first round of the US Open in the pro era until Halep fell. Kanepi is looking to punch her ticket to her second straight quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

Here's the rest of Sunday's schedule:

Men's matches

No. 9 Dominic Thiem vs. Kevin Anderson, 11 a.m.



No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili, noon



No. 11 John Isner vs. No. 25 Milos Raonic, 4 p.m.



No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro vs. No. 20 Borna Coric, 9 p.m.



Women's matches

