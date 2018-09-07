US Open 2018 results: Serena Williams advances to second straight final in dominant performance

Serena Williams is just one match away from a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. Williams dominated Anastasija Sevastova, 6-3, 6-0, at the US Open on Thursday to advance to her second consecutive Grand Slam final. She lost the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber in July, but she certainly seems to have pushed that from her mind. She now awaits the winner of Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka.

.@serenawilliams defeats Sevastova 6-3, 6-0 to reach her 9th singles final in Flushing Meadows!



She awaits the winner of Keys/Osaka...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/HSbMOahyvb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2018

For Williams, it was more of what we've seen all Open. She's lost only one set in the tournament to this point. On Thursday, it was all about her play at the net. Though it wasn't her cleanest match -- Sevastova actually had fewer unforced errors -- Williams won 86 percent of her points at the net. She also broke Sevastova's serve five times, and had her serve broken only once.

With every match since her return from having a child last year, it's felt like Williams has added something new to her game. Whether it be her serve, her return, her lateral movement or her net game, she only seems to be getting better. Whether Keys or Osaka advances to the finals, they'll have their hands full in their quest for their first career Grand Slam. Williams will look to tie Margaret Court's 24 Grand Slams on Saturday, and she appears to be on a mission.