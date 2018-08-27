US Open 2018 results: Top-seeded Simona Halep goes down in straight sets in historic upset
Halep was dominated by Kaia Kanepi to become the first female No. 1 US Open seed to lose in the first round
For the second straight year, Simona Halep's US Open will end before it can really begin. Kaia Kanepi defeated Halep 6-2, 6-4 on Monday in the first round in New York in the first match at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium. It's the second straight year that Halep has lost in the first round of the US Open, and the first time in the professional era that a No. 1 seed has lost in the first round of the tournament.
2018 saw Halep make two Grand Slam finals, including her first career Grand Slam win at the French Open, but it ended in a whimper with Kanepi breaking Halep's serve five times.
Halep will retain her No. 1 status, having entered the US Open over 2,000 points ahead of Caroline Wozniacki in the WTA standings. However, her struggles early in tournaments remain a point of concern. She's now lost in the first round of 12 majors, including five first-round exits since her first final appearance in 2014. About a month after winning the French Open this year, Halep lost in the third round of Wimbledon to Hsieh Su-wei.
Halep pulled out of the Connecticut Open last week ahead of a first-round matchup with Camila Giorgi with an Achilles injury, saying that "I really wanted to play it and I saw that many fans bought tickets to see me here. But I feel very sore with my Achilles, and I need some rest. I had so many matches in the last two weeks, so it's tough. See you next year, and all the best," via The Independent.
Halep's exit is a huge boost for Serena Williams, who is chasing her 24th Grand Slam, and was in the same section of the women's draw as Halep. This upset definitely makes the route to the quarterfinals look more manageable, although dark horses like Kanepi and Giorgi can't be downplayed in any given match, especially if Kanepi plays like she did against Halep.
For Halep, even though she'll keep her No. 1 spot, it can't be the way that she expected her year to end. 2018 is still the best season of Halep's career -- she made two finals after all -- but third and first-round exits to close out the season will leave a sour taste in her mouth heading to Melbourne to open the next Grand Slam season.
Halep is only 26, so she'll hang around the top of the standings for a while. The next thing she'll undoubtedly want to focus on is consistently making it deep into Grand Slam play.
-
US Open 2018 odds, picks: Fade Federer
Sean Calvert called John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1 odds
-
Serena downplays French Open outfit ban
The three-time French Open champion has already spoken with the French Tennis Federation p...
-
Match-up previews for the 2018 US Open
Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson may find themselves squaring off early as well
-
French Open bans Serena Williams catsuit
The rules won't be as stringent as Wimbledon, but the French Open wants to limit what players...
-
U.S. Open women's singles odds, picks
Micah Roberts set lines for the biggest sportsbooks in Las Vegas
-
Serena says she's 'stronger than ever'
Williams is getting ready to compete in her first US Open since giving birth