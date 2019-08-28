US Open 2019: Serena Williams' husband appears to subtly troll Maria Sharapova with D.A.R.E. shirt

The mind games were at an all-time high during the US Open this week.

During the opening round match between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was spotted courtside supporting his wife while wearing a D.A.R.E. t-shirt.

Ohanian may have been trolling Sharapova, who tested positive for a banned substance back in 2016. Sharapova's positive test came after she had lost to Williams in the Australian Open. Monday's opening round match was the first time that the two faced on another on the court since the 2016 showdown.

For those that don't remember, D.A.R.E. was a program utilized by law enforcement in the war on drugs. The t-shirt's popular slogan was "To Resist Drugs and Violence."

Williams certainly didn't need any help on the court as she defeated Sharapova, 6-1, in straight sets in the opening round match.

"Every time I come up against her," Williams said, "I just bring out some of my best tennis."

Following this latest victory, Williams now owns a 20-2 all-time career record against Sharapova despite Sharapova defeating Williams in the Wimbledon final in 2004.