Nick Kyrgios has found himself in some hot water yet again as he competes in the 2022 US Open. The Australian tennis star was fined $7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he was seen swearing and spitting on the court.

Kyrgios' actions took place during his second round win over France's Benjamin Bonzi. The Australian tennis star defeated Bonzi 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 to advance to the third round of the Grand Slam tournament, where he'll face American J.J. Wolf.

Kyrgios had an explosive tirade in his player's box during the third set.

"Go home if you're not going to f---ing support me," Kyrgios yelled at his entourage, which included his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi.

Kyrgios was given a warning for swearing during the match.

US Open officials decided to hit Kyrgios with a $7,500 fine. The fine was the largest that has ever been given out at the Grand Slam tournament.

It's been quite the week for Kyrgios, who also was complaining about the smell of marijuana coming from the crowd during his match against Bonzi.

"People don't know that I'm a heavy asthmatic, so when I'm running side to side and struggling to breathe already, it's probably not something I want to be breathing in between points," Kyrgios said after the match.

Following Kyrgios' outburst, the umpire made an announcement telling fans that smoking isn't permitted near the court. According to the US Open, smoking is prohibited within the confines of the entire grounds at Flushing Meadows.

This US Open marks Kyrgios' first Grand Slam tournament since he advanced to the Wimbledon final earlier this summer.