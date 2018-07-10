Wimbledon 2018 results: Angelique Kerber, Jelena Ostapenko advance to semifinals
Daria Kasatkina and Dominika Cibulkova exit in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday
After straight-set victories on Tuesday, No. 11 Angelique Kerber and No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko are all set for a semifinal matchup at Wimbledon. Ostapenko defeated the impressive Dominika Cibulkova, while Kerber beat a stubborn 14-seeded Daria Kasatkina to advance.
Kerber and Kasatkina turned in what may well have been the best match of the tournament, and it all boiled down to the last game. Kerber found herself on match point six times before she finally broke through. On one particularly crazy 40-all volley, the two volleyed 25 times before Kerber got it to match point -- which Kasatkina quickly reset to 40-all. Although Kerber eventually won 6-3, 7-5, it was a gutty performance from Kasatkina, who exited in the quarterfinal round for the second straight major. At just 21, however, she's showing herself to be a real threat.
Ostapenko won 7-5, 6-4 over Cibulkova. Although it wasn't her cleanest match -- Ostapenko finished with 28 errors to Cibulkova's 13 -- she was simply overpowering. The 2017 French Open winner had 33 winners against just six for Cibulkova, and finished with five break points. Cibulkova finished with just a 27 percent win percentage on her second serve, which ultimately put a ton of pressure on her first. Ostapenko's powerful returns kept momentum on her side for most of the match.
Kerber and Ostapenko will face off on Thursday in the semifinals.
