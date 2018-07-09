Wimbledon 2018 results: Roger Federer dominates, but final top-10 women's player goes down

The final top 10 women's player has gone down. No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, after an inspired comeback against Mihaela Buzarnescu, lost to No. 20 Kiki Bertens in straight sets. Her loss follows Simona Halep being upset by Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday and ensures a double-digit seed -- perhaps No. 25 Serena Williams, who is in action Monday -- will take the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Camila Giorgi, meanwhile, will finish with a career best in a Grand Slam. She'll make it to the quarterfinal of a major for the first time, surpassing a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon in 2012 with her win over Ekaterina Makarova. Dominika Cibulkova defeated Su-wei as well to advance to quarterfinals. No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko and No. 13 Julia Gorges will also move on with wins over Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Donna Vekic, respectively. No. 11 Angelique Kerber secured a win with a sweep over Belinda Bencic.

On the men's side, Roger Federer became the first quarterfinal participant with yet another sweep, this one over Adrian Mannarino. Federer has looked unstoppable so far in defending his title, and certainly looks like the player to beat in the men's bracket.

You can find the scores from each match below.

Men's Monday Wimbledon results

No. 1 Roger Federer defeats No. 22 Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4

Women's Monday Wimbledon results