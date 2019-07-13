Wimbledon 2019: How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer men's final; live stream, prediction, pick, odds

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be chasing history on Sunday when they face-off to in the Men's Wimbledon Final.

Federer looks to extend tow of his his records and claim an eighth Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam singles title. On the other side of the court Djokovic is looking for his fifth Wimbledon and 16th Slam crown.

The highly anticipated contest marks the third time the two have faced off in the Wimbledon final, with one in 2014 and one in 2015. Djokovic has had the advantage in the past, winning both matchups. Federer beat Djokovic in a semifinal match in 2012.

How to watch:

When: Sunday, July 14, 9 a.m. ET

Where: Centre Court, All England Club, London

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Djokovic -185, Federer +160

Road to the finals:

Federer reached the finals by defeating Rafael Nadal on Friday in what he called, "one of his favorite ever matches." Matteo Berrettini and Kei Nishikori both fell to Federer this tournament, losing in the round of 16 and quarter-final respectively.

Djokovic got here by beating 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut. 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. He faced David Goffin in the quarter-final and Ugo Humbert in the round of 16.

Match prediction, pick

Federer will likely be the crowd favorite but Djokovic is favored to win. Djokovic may show frustrations that the crowd is not on his side, as he did in his match with Roberto Bautista Agut. Djokovic is ready saying, "I've played with Roger in some epic finals here a couple years in a row, so I know what to expect."

Federer has yet to beat his Sunday opponent when it matters most at Wimbledon and will have to stay focused to not fall too far behind Djokovic. He said ahead of the match, "I think the moment you've played somebody probably more than 15 times, especially in recent years also a few times, there's not much more left out there."

There is a lot on the line for both and the energy in the match will match that intensity.

The two have faced off 47 times since 2006 with Djokovic leading Federer 25-22 overall, and having won the last five matchups. Pick: Novak Djokovic