Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams fined $10k for damaging court during practice
Serena Williams compares her strength to that of a superhero after damaging the court during practice
Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging the court with her racquet ahead of the Wimbledon tournament. Williams responded to the fine by simply saying, "I just threw my racquet. I got fined."
She also joked that she might have more strength than she thought.
"I have always been an Avenger in my heart. Maybe I'm super strong," Williams said.
It's not the first time a a player has been financially penalized, but many are surprised how hefty the fine is, especially because this happened during a practice.
To put Williams' fine in context, Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000 for saying he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon after he lost a match. Fans are questioning a system that fines so differently for damage than they do for a comment like Fognini's, while others argue the All England Club is charging Williams more for something that have to put money into.
Nick Kyrgios once took home a pair of fines, both for unsportsmanlike conduct, with the first one set at $3,000 and the second at $5,000.
Last week Bernard Tomic was fined his entire Wimbledon winnings of $58,000 for not adhering to the "required professional standard" in his loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
-
2019 Wimbledon Championships results
Updated results from All England Club, where a number of upsets have shaken up the tourney
-
Wimbledon 2019: Nadal vs. Querrey picks
Tennis handicapper Sean Calvert is up nearly $4,400 on grass-court events
-
Wimbledon DFS: Top DK picks, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Coco Gauff finds success early in career
Coco Gauff discusses being in the moment, beating her idol and what the future holds
-
Williams wrote to Osaka after US Open
Serena Williams opens up about life after the 2018 U.S. Open and her feelings towards Naomi...
-
Federer vs. Nishikori Wimbledon picks
Tennis handicapper Sean Calvert is up nearly $4,400 on grass-court events