Roger Federer won't be making history at Wimbledon this year. No. 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz upset No. 6 seed Federer in the quarterfinals in straight sets on Wednesday. The 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 victory for Hurkacz propels him to the semifinals where he'll face the winner of No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini and No. 16 seed Felix Auger Aliassime.

During this run at the All England Club, Federer, 39, became the oldest player to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Meanwhile, it marks the first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance for Hurkacz.

Hurkacz was in control throughout the majority of the match, as he won 19 total games compared to Federer's nine. It is the first time that Federer has lost in straight sets at Wimbledon since he won his first Wimbledon title back in 2003.

Federer was in pursuit of his 21st Grand Slam title and ninth career title at Wimbledon. The Swiss star currently is tied with Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles all-time with 20.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic defeated Marton Fucsovics in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-4) to advance to the semifinals, where he will face No. 10 seed Denis Shapovalov.