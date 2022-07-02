Wimbledon 2022 is well underway with Rafael Nadal not missing a beat after a three-year absence from The Championships, and Carlos Alcaraz not letting lack of experience in grass courts affect him. Meanwhile, ladies No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek saw her 37-match win streak come to an end with a third round loss to Alizé Cornet.

Nadal -- seeded No. 2 fresh off winning the French Open -- advanced to the third round after getting past Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday, earning his 307th Major match victory.

Novak Djokovic is also having a solid week. He continued to cruise at the All England Club on Friday by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3. 6-4 in the third round. The world No. 3 became the only player to ever register at least 80 wins at all four Grand Slam events on Monday after defeating Soonwoon Kwon on Centre Court. Djokovic is set to take on Tim Van Rijthoven on Sunday for the Round of 16.

Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spanish star and No. 5 seed became the youngest man to reach the fourth round since 2011 after taking down Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 on Friday. Not bad for only being his third grass tournament. Alcaraz will take on another young star, 20-year-old Jannik Sinner, on Sunday.

On the women's side, Swiatek's loss to Cornet in straight sets -- 6-4, 6-2 -- was a stunner. The world No. 1 had won 37 straight matches, and the previous six tournaments she's entered, including wins at Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and the French Open at Roland Garros. Cornet's win put her in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

Serena Williams took the court for the first time since the 2021 installment of Wimbledon on Tuesday. She had not played since last June, when she suffered a hamstring injury during her opening-round match at the All England Club. Williams' match against Harmony Tan was a close one, but Tan walked away as the winner by going 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) after three hours and 11 minutes on the court. Williams had to retire in the first round at the All England Club last year -- her only first-round exit prior to this year -- but this is the first time she's lost a match in the first round at Wimbledon and just the second time she's been beaten on the court in the first round of a Grand Slam (2012 French Open).

For the most part, the tops seeds are doing well, but Julie Niemeier pulled off an upset against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, winning 6-4, 6-0 during Wednesday's second round. Kontaveith has been suffering from long-term effects from COVID-19. On the men's side, Ugo Humbert put up a competitive fight to take down No. 3 seed Casper Ruud by a score of 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. More impressively, he did so after forgetting to bring a racket.

Other Wimbledon headlines include Marin Cilic, not a favorite but definitely a strong dark horse, pulling out of the competition after testing positive for COVID-19. No. 8 seed Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, also withdrew due to a positive test result.

No players of Russian or Belarusian nationality are allowed to play in the tournament. Wimbledon made that decision in April after Russia invaded Ukraine. As a result of the ban, some of the top players in the sport will miss out on Wimbledon, including men's world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and women's world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Wimbledon:

Men's Friday results

No. 9 Cameron Norrie def. Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 32 Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

No. 10 Jannik Sinner def. No. 20 Josh Isner 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. isomer Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4

No. 30 Tommy Paul def. Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

David Goffin def. Ugo Humbert 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5

No. 23 Frances Tiafoe def. Alexander Bublik 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Tim Van Rijthoven 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Women's Friday results

Caroline Garcia def. No. 33 Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5)



Marie Bouzkova def. Alison Riske-Amritjaj 6-2, 6-3



No. 24 Elise Mertens def. No. 15 Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5



Tatjana Maria def. No. 5 Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5

No. 3 Ons Jabeur def. Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3

Heather Watson def. Kaja Juvan 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Jule Niemeier def. Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko def. Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

Men's and women's Wimbledon draw

Men's and women's schedule

First Round, June 27-28

Second Round, June 29-30

Third Round, July 1-2

Fourth Round, July 3-4

Quarterfinals, July 5-6



Women's Semifinals, July 7

Men's Semifinals, July 8

Women's Final, July 9

Men's Final, July 10

Men's singles seeding

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Carlos Alcaraz Felix Auger-Aliassime Hurbert Hurkacz Matteo Berrettini Cameron Norrie Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Diego Schwartzman Denis Shapovalov Marin Cilic Reilly Opelka Pablo Carreno Busta Roberto Bautista Agut Grigor Dimitrov Gael Monfils Alex De Minaur John Isner Botic van de Zandschulp Nikoloz Basilashvili Frances Tiafoe Holger Rune Miomir Kecmanovic

Filip Krajinovic Lorenzo Sonego Daniel Evans Jenson Brooksby Tommy Paul Sebastian Baez

Women's singles seeding

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Ons Jabeur Paula Badosa Maria Sakkari

Karolina Pliskova

Danielle Collins

Jessica Pegula

Garbine Muguruza

Emma Raducanu

Coco Gauff Jelena Ostapenko

Barbora Krejcikova

Belinda Bencic

Angelique Kerber

Simona Halep

Elena Rybakina

Jil Teichmann

Madison Keys Amanda Anisimova

Camila Giorgi Martina Trevisan Beatriz Haddad Maia Elise Mertens Petra Kvitova Sorana Cirstea Yulia Putintseva Alison Riske Anhelina Kalinina Shelby Rogers Kaia Kanepi Sara Sorribes Tormo

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon