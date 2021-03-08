The 2021 WNBA Draft still doesn't have a date set, but we do know at least one player who will be involved. On Sunday, University of Texas center Charli Collier -- the potential No. 1 overall pick -- announced that she will forgo her senior season and declare for the draft early.

WNBA Draft eligibility rules state that American players must have either graduated from college or be turning 22 years old in the calendar year of the draft. Collier will actually be eligible to enter the draft on both fronts, as she'll graduate this spring and turn 22 in September.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Collier wrote, in part:

After long consideration, thought, and prayer, I have decided to fulfill my lifelong dream of declaring for the 2021 WNBA Draft. I would like to thank God first and foremost for giving me this gift and guiding me every step of the way. I want to thank my mom for her endless love and support and giving me the best example of what a woman is supposed to be. To my dad, I love you so much. I know you are proud of me and cheering me on from heaven. I look forward to finishing this season strong -- with full focus on helping out team accomplish its mission. What starts here changes the world. Forever a Longhorn.

Earlier this week, Collier was announced as a finalist for the Wooden Award, which honors the best player in college basketball. Through 25 games this season, Collier has led Texas to a 17-8 record and is averaging 20.9 points and 12.2 rebounds, while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.

After some offseason maneuvering, the Dallas Wings have the Nos. 1 and 2 picks in the 2021 Draft, and will be in the market for a big, so there's a good chance Collier ends up staying in the Lone Star State. If she does end up going No. 1 overall, Collier would be the first player from the University of Texas to receive that honor.