The full player pool for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago on July 10 has now been revealed. With the starters and captains already decided, the league on Tuesday announced the reserves, which are headlined by reigning Finals MVP Kahleah Copper and No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard.

Some other notable names among the reserves are Skylar Diggins-Smith, Courtney Vandersloot and Jewell Loyd. While the starters were decided by voting from fans, media and players, the reserves were selected by the league's assistant coaches, who could not vote for their own players.

Now that all of the players have been announced, the next order of business is the All-Star draft, which will be broadcast live on ESPN on July 2 at 3 p.m. ET. The league has once again returned to the captain's picks format, and this year there will be co-captains: A'ja Wilson and Sue Bird on one side, Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles on the other.

Wilson and Stewart earned the honor after having the most fan votes, while Bird and Fowles were added to the mix in honor of their final seasons and All-Star appearances. In addition, it's worth noting that the league made Brittney Griner, who is still detained in Russia on alleged drug charges, an honorary All-Star.

Ahead of Saturday's draft, when we'll learn the rosters for each team, here's a look at the full player pool for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game:

Starters

Player Team Position All-Star selection Sue Bird Seattle Storm Backcourt 13th Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Backcourt 1st Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Backcourt 1st Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Backcourt 1st Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx Frontcourt 8th Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt 4th Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Frontcourt 7th Candace Parker Chicago Sky Frontcourt 7th Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm Frontcourt 4th A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt 4th

Reserves

Player Team Position All-Star selection Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics Backcourt 2nd Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky Backcourt 2nd Skylar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Mercury Backcourt 6th Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Backcourt 1st Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Backcourt 4th Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Backcourt 2nd Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky Backcourt 4th Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt 2nd Natasha Howard New York Liberty Frontcourt 2nd Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt 2nd Emma Meesseman Chicago Sky Frontcourt 2nd Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Frontcourt 3rd

A few quick takeaways: