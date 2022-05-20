WNBA teams that have gotten off to fast starts collide when the Atlanta Dream host the Washington Mystics on Friday night at the Gateway Center in College Park, Ga. The Dream (4-1) and Mystics (4-1) are two of three teams that have started the season winning four of their first five games. (The Aces are the other.) Atlanta is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest WNBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over-under for total points scored is 159.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (see tickets at StubHub). The game is one of three on the WNBA schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the league, the Sun host the Fever at 7 p.m. ET, and the Storm meet the Sparks in Seattle at 10 p.m. ET. Caesars lists Seattle at -8 and Connecticut at -13. The three-game slate provides numerous options for bettors, and combining the games in a parlay can earn much bigger payouts. Before making any WNBA picks or parlays for Friday, be sure you check out what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

The experts have scoured Friday's night's schedule and WNBA odds and broken down the matchups to find the best value for bettors. They have revealed a three-leg parlay that could lead to a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see the experts' WNBA picks for Friday at SportsLine.

Top WNBA picks and parlays for Friday

One of the WNBA picks the experts love for Friday: The Connecticut Sun (-13) to cover against the Indiana Fever (7 p.m. ET). The Sun (2-1) enter Friday having won their last two games, over the Sparks and Liberty. Meanwhile the Fever (2-4) have lost two straight, both against the Dream.

Connecticut has finally got its roster intact with the return of DeWanna Bonner from overseas and Courtney Williams from suspension. On Tuesday, the Sun blew out the Liberty by 27. "The Fever, on the other hand, continue to show growing pains as they let their plethora of rookies play through some mistakes," they say. "Ride the Sun in a blowout."

How to make WNBA picks and parlays for Friday

Barzilai and Wetzel locked in two other best bets for their Friday parlay that would pay nearly 6-1, including a play on an underdog "that has proven it has depth." You can only see their WNBA parlay picks and best bets at SportsLine.

What WNBA picks should you target for a parlay offering a payout of nearly 6-1? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which WNBA picks you should be all over on Friday, all from the experts who know the women's game inside and out, and find out.