Team Stewart cruised to a 143-126 win over Team Wilson in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Jewell Loyd was the star of the show, setting a new All-Star scoring record with 31 points to lead Team Stewart to victory. She was named MVP for her performance.

As expected, there was no defense being played whatsoever. Even so, it took both teams a while to warm up and the first quarter was somewhat low-scoring for an All-Star Game. The early highlights included rookie Aliyah Boston scoring the first basket and Brittney Griner throwing down a slam.

Griner was making her All-Star return after missing all of last season while she was wrongfully detained in Russia. She was voted a starter and made her ninth appearance, which is tied for the fourth-most all-time. "It feels good honestly," Griner said while mic'ed up during the game. "I'm a little out of breath as you can tell, but it feels good being on the floor."

In the second quarter, the offense finally started clicking, particularly for Sabrina Ionescu. After putting on a historic display during the 3-Point Contest on Friday, she carried that momentum into the actual game. She was on fire from the 4-point zones, which were a new wrinkle added for this game. Jewell Loyd, the league's leading scorer, also started to heat up, and together they helped Team Stewart build a double-digit lead at halftime.

In truth, neither team seemed to have as much energy coming out of the break. Once the Kehlani concert wrapped up, and play resumed, Team Stewart continued to pull away. Ionescu and Loyd were orchestrating the play from the perimeter, while Griner got herself a double-double (she finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds).

By the start of the fourth quarter, Team Stewart was up by 17 and Team Wilson head coach Becky Hammon was asking her sons if they had any 20-point plays during her in-game interview from the bench. With the game well out of hand, everyone sort of went through the motions down the stretch -- save for Loyd, who was eager to make history. It finally came with just over two minutes to play when she knocked down a 3-pointer to pass Maya Moore and Kelsey Plum.

Loyd noted she had extra motivation for the game because it was her parent's 40th anniversary, and wanted to put up a ton of 3s. That she did, finishing 10-of-21 from downtown, including one 4-pointer. She didn't make a single shot inside the arc, and her 10 triples were also an All-Star Game record.

Other notable performances on the evening included Ionescu (18 points, six rebounds and eight assists) and Breanna Stewart (nine points, six rebounds and nine assists) getting within striking distance of a triple-double. Napheesa Collier also poured in 20 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench for Team Stewart.

Team Wilson, meanwhile, was led by Kelsey Plum in defeat. She dropped 30 points, which tied the old scoring record set by herself last season and Maya Moore in 2015. Team captain A'ja Wilson had 20 points, while Rhyne Howard went for 16 and rookie Aliyah Boston added six points and 11 rebounds.