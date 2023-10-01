The New York Liberty clinched a spot in the 2023 WNBA Finals on Sunday with a thrilling 87-84 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the semifinals. It took until the final seconds of yet another hard-fought contest, but the Liberty hung on to win the series, 3-1, and advance to the Finals for the first time since 2002.

There, they'll meet the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, who swept the Dallas Wings in three games to get back to the Finals for a second consecutive season. The Aces, who will have homecourt advantage in the Finals, are hoping to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002.

The WNBA Finals will also be best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format. Las Vegas will host Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Game 5

Playoff bracket

Series hubs

Semifinals results



All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

Liberty 84, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 91, Wings 84 (Aces lead 2-0)

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

Liberty 92, Sun 81 (Liberty lead 2-1)

Aces 64, Wings 61 (Aces win 3-0)

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s

Liberty 87, Sun 84 (Liberty win 3-1)

WNBA Finals schedule (best-of-five)

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds as of Oct. 1 after the semifinals

Aces: -215

Liberty: +165

First-round results (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3