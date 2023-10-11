The 2023 WNBA Finals between the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty will continue on Wednesday night with Game 2 in Sin City. After a competitive first half, the Aces pulled away in the second half of Game 1 for a comfortable 99-82 win to take a 1-0 lead.

In these short best-of-five series, every game is crucial, and this one is no exception. The Liberty cannot afford to go down 0-2, as the prospects of winning three straight against the Aces are extremely slim. At the same time, if the Aces lose then suddenly it's essentially a best-of-three and they would not have homecourt advantage.

Playoff bracket

Series hub

WNBA Finals schedule (best-of-five)



All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

Aces 99, Liberty 82 (Aces lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds as of Oct. 11 after Game 1

Aces: -440

Liberty: +340

First-round results (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3

Sun 90, Lynx 75 (Sun win series 2-1)

Semifinals results (best-of-five)



Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

Liberty 84, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 91, Wings 84 (Aces lead 2-0)

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

Liberty 92, Sun 81 (Liberty lead 2-1)

Aces 64, Wings 61 (Aces win 3-0)

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s