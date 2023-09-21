The Connecticut Sun booked a place in the semifinals for the fifth consecutive season with a 90-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of their first-round series on Wednesday night. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner combined for 53 points, 16 rebounds and 18 assists to lead the way for the Sun.
With that, the semifinals are now set, and the top-four seeds have all advanced. The defending champion Las Vegas Aces will take on the Dallas Wings, while the New York Liberty will face the Sun. Both of those series will begin on Sunday afternoon. The final three series will be best-of-five contests. It will be a 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and, if necessary, Game 5.
Playoff bracket
One round closer to crowning a WNBA Champion 🏆— WNBA (@WNBA) September 21, 2023
The Semi-Finals are set for the 2023 #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google
Semis start Sunday September 24th at 1pm/ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/UrzoXBXBOQ
Series hubs
- No. 1 Las Vegas Aces def. No. 8 Chicago Sky, 2-0
- No. 2 New York Liberty def. No. 7 Washington Mystics, 2-0
- No. 3 Connecticut Sun def. No. 6 Minnesota Lynx, 2-0
- No. 4 Dallas Wings def. No. 5 Atlanta Dream, 2-0
First-round results (best-of-three)
Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s
- Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)
- Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)
Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s
- Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)
- Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)
Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s
- Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)
- Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)
Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s
- Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)
- Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)
Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3
- Sun 90, Lynx 75 (Sun win series 2-1)
Semifinals
All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are streaming on fubo (try for free).
Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- Dallas at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s
- New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
- Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (if necessary)
- New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
- Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, TBD -- ESPN
Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (if necessary)
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, TBD -- ESPNU
- Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, TBD -- ESPNU
WNBA Finals
Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Championship odds
Odds entering the first round as of Sept. 12.
- Aces: -160
- Liberty: +130
- Sun: +2000
- Wings: +3000
- Mystics: +3500
- Dream: +15000
- Lynx: +20000
- Sky: +25000