The Connecticut Sun booked a place in the semifinals for the fifth consecutive season with a 90-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of their first-round series on Wednesday night. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner combined for 53 points, 16 rebounds and 18 assists to lead the way for the Sun.

With that, the semifinals are now set, and the top-four seeds have all advanced. The defending champion Las Vegas Aces will take on the Dallas Wings, while the New York Liberty will face the Sun. Both of those series will begin on Sunday afternoon. The final three series will be best-of-five contests. It will be a 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and, if necessary, Game 5.

Playoff bracket

Series hubs

First-round results (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3

Sun 90, Lynx 75 (Sun win series 2-1)

Semifinals

All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are streaming.

Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Dallas at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (if necessary)

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, TBD -- ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (if necessary)

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, TBD -- ESPNU

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, TBD -- ESPNU

WNBA Finals

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

