Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston has been named 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced Monday. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 WNBA Draft, Boston put together a historic season and became the fifth player in to win the award unanimously.

Boston averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game on a league-best 57.8% shooting. In addition to leading all rookies in those categories, she finished 24th in the league in scoring, ninth in rebounding and ninth in blocks. She was also the first rookie ever to lead the league in field goal percentage. Along the way, Boston was named an All-Star Game starter, becoming the eight rookie in league history to accomplish that feat.

Due in large part to Boston's arrival, the Fever put together their best season in a number of years. Though they still missed out on the playoffs, they were in the mix until the final month and won more games (13) than they did in the last two seasons combined (11). With Boston in place, it's clear there's a bright future in Indiana.

To no surprise, Boston also highlighted the All-Rookie Team.

Player Team Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever Jordan Horston Seattle Storm Dorka Juhasz Minnesota Lynx Li Meng Washington Mystics Diamond Miller Minnesota Lynx

