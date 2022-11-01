The Dallas Wings are planning on hiring LA Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell as their next head coach, according to a report by Howard Medal from The Next Hoops. She would become the Sparks' fifth coach in six years.

The Wings parted ways with Vickie Johnson in September after two seasons, a 32–36 record and missing the playoffs in back-to-back season.

Per Sports Illustrated, Trammell is expected to sign a three-year deal with Dallas. Her coaching experience has been at the college and professional levels. She spent three years as a head coach with Oklahoma City University, guiding the program to a 85-10 record and two NAIA Division I national championships in 2014 and 2015. Before that, she was one of the winningest head coaches in program history at Western State -- a Division II school.

Trammell started her WNBA career in 2017 as an assistant with the San Antonio Stars, which turned into the Las Vegas Aces in 2018. She has spent the last four years as an assistant with the Sparks.

Last season, the Wings posted an 18-18 overall record, which was the first time the Wings finished with a .500 or better record since the franchise moved from Tulsa in 2016. They had the fourth best offensive rating (104.6) at the conclusion of the regular season and were ninth in defensive rating (104.3). That could be an area that will likely improve under Trammell, as she is known to have a defense-first mentality. She demonstrated this by helping Brittney Sykes be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2021. Sykes made the 2021 WNBA All-Defensive First Team and led the league in steals that year.

Trammell is taking over a young Wings team led by 25-year old Arike Ogunbowale, a two-time All-Star. Other young players who could contribute next season include Satou Sabally, Awak Kuier, Marina Mabrey, Allisha Gray and Veronica Burton.