Diana Taurasi is already the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, but she's still chasing history. The Phoenix Mercury legend is only 18 points away from becoming the first player in league history to reach 10,000 career points after pouring in 29 points in a loss to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Taurasi will try to reach the milestone -- one that may not be matched for a very long time, if ever -- on Thursday night.

Here's how to watch Taurasi go for history as the Phoenix Mercury host the Atlanta Dream.

Mercury vs. Dream info

Time : 10 pm. ET | Date : Thursday, Aug. 3

: 10 pm. ET | : Thursday, Aug. 3 Location : Footprint Center, Phoenix

: Footprint Center, Phoenix TV channel : Bally Sports South, AZ Family Sports Network 44 (regionally)

: Bally Sports South, AZ Family Sports Network 44 (regionally) Live stream: fubo (try for free), Amazon Prime Video

Taurasi became the all-time scoring champion in 2017 when she passed Tina Thompson, and has been building her lead in that category ever since. Here's a look at the WNBA's all-time scoring list (active players in bold):

Player Points Diana Taurasi 9,982 Tina Thompson 7,488 Tamika Catchings 7,380 Tina Charles 7,115 Candice Dupree 6,895 Cappie Pondexter 6,811 Sue Bird 6,803 DeWanna Bonner 6,680 Candace Parker 6,574 Katie Smith 6,452

In her prime, Taurasi was the most unstoppable scorer the league has ever seen. Her 25.3 points per game in 2006 are the highest-scoring single season in league history, and she's averaged more than 20 points per game seven times in her career, which is more than any other player.

Now 41, Taurasi is no longer the dominant offensive force she once was, but still checks in at 18th in the league this season with 16.1 points per game. Based on that average, she would invent the 10,000 point club during the team's game against the Seattle Storm on Saturday.

But with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner both sidelined, Taurasi has once again become the team's primary offensive option. In her last two outings since returning from injury, she has scored 24 points and 29 points, and as such she will most likely get there on Thursday.

Here's a look at the Mercury's upcoming schedule: