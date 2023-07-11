Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith will miss at least two weeks due to a stress fracture in her left foot, the team announced on Tuesday. She will be re-evaluated after that initial timeline, and an update on her availability moving forward will be issued at that point.

It is unclear when Smith suffered the injury. She played 25 minutes in the team's last game on Sunday against the Dallas Wings, including the entire fourth quarter, and appeared to be moving freely.

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Smith had been enjoying a strong second season. Through 19 games she was averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds on 46.6% shooting from the field. She was 18th in the league in scoring, third in rebounds and one of just five players putting up at least 15 points and nine rebounds. There was a small bit of buzz about her as an All-Star reserve, and if not for this foot problem she would have been in the mix to be named as the injury replacement for Elena Delle Donne, who is set to miss out with a sprained ankle.

A serious injury to Smith is the last thing the Fever need right now. After a decent start to the season they have lost seven games in a row, which is the longest losing streak by any team in the league this season. Now 5-14, they have fallen three games behind in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot, and are just a half-game above last place.

Climbing out of that hole without Smith will be difficult. She's second on the team in scoring, leads the way in the rebounding department and is by far their most athletic big. Her ability to crash the glass on both ends of the floor will be sorely missed. Rebounding, second-chance points and points in the paint are some of the Fever's biggest strengths this season, and Smith had a lot to do with their success in those areas.

Her absence will put even more pressure on No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, and also raises some lineup questions for coach Christie Sides. Indiana recently traded 2022 first-round pick Queen Egbo to the Washington Mystics for Amanda Zahui B., who has struggled mightily this season, and the only other bigs on the roster are Emma Cannon and rookie Victaria Saxton. Zahui B. and Cannon seem likely to pick up most of the slack, though perhaps this will be a chance to see what Saxton's got. Regardless, finding a combination that works will not be easy.