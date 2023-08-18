New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu recently debuted some exclusive Nike shoes, but her Sabrina 1s were too desirable because they have gone missing. On Thursday, the 25-year-old WNBA star posted about the crime on her social media and pleaded with the thief to consider returning her insoles.

"Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena...Please just bring me my insoles back," she wrote on Twitter. "RIP to my Sabrina 1s."

Ionescu shared photos of two different pairs of shoes. One of the pairs is the "Thanks Uncle Phil" shoes, which pay homage to Phil Knight -- one of Nike's founders and a well-known Oregon alumn just like Ionescu. The word "THANKS" is written on one side of it the shoe, and the other side reads "UNCLE PHIL." The words are stitched with the same gold thread as the Nike swoosh. She debuted that pair on Aug. 13 in a game against the Indiana Fever.

The other shoes are the green and yellow sneakers representing her alma mater. The word "QUACK" on one side of the shoes is an easily recognizable shoutout to her Ducks. Ionescu wore that pair during the WNBA Commissioner's Cup title game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena this past Tuesday.

New York earned the trophy in a blowout victory against their rivals. But while Ionescu can brag about a new piece of hardware, a few days after the achievement, she is down two pairs of sneakers. She has not shared any more details on when and where they went missing, but hopefully, she will get them back.

The Liberty are currently second in the WNBA standings -- just a spot below the Aces -- with a 24-6 overall record. Ionescu has been doing her part and helping her team with an average of 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc in 28 appearances this season.