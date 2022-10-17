Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith announced she is pregnant with her second child through a social media post showing off her baby bump on Monday. She and her husband, Daniel, welcomed their son, Seven, in April 2019.

"New addition loading," Diggins-Smith wrote on Instagram.

Several well-known figures from the sport sent her congratulatory messages, including Hall of Famers Tina Thompson and Lisa Leslie, Dallas Wings shooting guard Marina Mabrey, and New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie Hamby -- who announced her pregnancy with her second child during the championship parade -- also couldn't hide her excitement about the news.

"Ommmggg WOMENS NATIONAL BABY ASSOCIATION," she tweeted. "oomggg moreeee babbiiessss"

The six-time WNBA All-Star will likely miss the beginning of next season. She averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals through 30 games last season, which helped her earn her fourth First-Team All-WNBA honors. On Aug. 11, the Mercury announced that she would be out for the rest of the season for "personal reasons."

Diggins-Smith played the entire 2018 season with Dallas while pregnant with her first child. She returned nine weeks after her son was born, and later shared that she went through two months of postpartum depression.

"I played the ENTIRE season pregnant last year! All star, and led league (top 3-5) in MPG....didn't tell a soul," she tweeted on Oct. 19, 2019."

"People called me a quitter, said I gave up on my team, etc., etc.,'' she wrote. "Not knowing I took two FULL months away from everything because of postpartum depression. With limited resources to help me be successful mentally/physically. But just wait though....KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY."

Pregnancy is something the NBA doesn't have to deal with, and something the WNBA has been addressing more lately. In 2020, a new CBA was passed to increase support for pregnant players. They are now guaranteed full paid maternity leave, a $5,000 stipend for childcare and an upgrade to two-bedroom apartments to accommodate children.