The Los Angeles Sparks have been forced to relocate two home games in the next month due to scheduling conflicts at Crypto.com Arena, the team announced on Wednesday. Their games on Aug. 23 against the Phoenix Mercury and Sept. 3 against the Washington Mystics will now be played at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California.

"The Sparks want to thank the Galen Center staff for accommodating our players and fans for two games this season," Sparks general manager Karen Bryant stated in a press release. "I know Sparks fans will fill the Galen Center with the same passion and enthusiasm felt by the team at Crypto.com Arena."

No official reason for the move was given other than "a scheduling conflict." However, if you check the Crypto.com Arena schedule, there is a Zach Bryan concert listed on Aug. 23. The Sparks game is still listed on the schedule for Sept. 3, so the conflict there is unclear. CBS Sports has reached out to the Sparks for further comment but as of publishing has not received a reply.

Regarding the Aug. 23 game and the Bryan concert, it's worth noting the timelines. The WNBA released its schedule for the 2023 season on Nov. 30, 2022, while the country singer's tour was not announced until Jan. 19, 2023. It certainly appears, then, that Crypto.com Arena double-booked that date, with Bryan's concert being added after the Sparks game.

From a financial perspective, it's not hard to see why Crypto.com Arena made this decision. The 11-18 Sparks have struggled this season, and while their average attendance is up slightly from 2022, they are seventh in the league at just under 7,000 fans per game, according to Across The Timeline. Bryan's concert, meanwhile, has sold out the venue, which can hold up to 20,000 fans for concerts.

Still, it's a disappointing outcome for the Sparks, who have to relocate and adjust their entire gameday routine for two games which could be crucial in the playoff race. They are currently 1.5 games behind the Chicago Sky for the eighth and final postseason spot, and the altered games are among their last at home for the summer.