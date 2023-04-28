The 2023 WNBA season is fast approaching, and before we know it the games will be back underway. After a number of stunning trades and free agent decisions during the offseason, the league has officially entered the superteam era, which will add a new and exciting element to this summer's action.

Ahead of training camp, which begins on April 30 for teams across the league, and opening night, which is set for May 19, here's a look at all the key dates for the 2023 WNBA season.

April 30: Training camps begin

While some rookies have already arrived in team markets for individual workouts, teams will be allowed to start practicing together on Sunday, Apr. 30 when training camps open. This is a crucial few weeks in any sport, but even more so in the WNBA with a shortened season. Teams need to get on the same page as soon as possible.

May 5: Preseason games begin

The first time we'll see teams in action this season will be on May 5 when preseason games get underway. Each team will play a handful of preseason games, though the exact number will vary. The most notable aspect of the preseason this time around is that the Minnesota Lynx will play the Chicago Sky in Toronto on May 13, which will be the first WNBA game ever played in Canada.

May 19: Regular season begins

Opening night for the 2023 season is set for May 19 and will feature a four-game slate: Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever, New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks. That night will see No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston make her debut for the Fever and Brittney Griner make her return with the Mercury.

It's interesting, though, that the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will not be in action on opening night. They will play their first game on May 20, though it will be on the road against the Seattle Storm in a rematch of last season's semi-final playoff series.

As for the new-look New York Liberty, their first home game won't be until May 21, when they host the Fever. That will be the debut in New York for Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot; the All-Star trio all joined during the offseason.

July 15: All-Star Game

The All-Star Game will head back to Las Vegas this summer for the third time in five years and will take place on July 15. In addition, there will be a 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge on July 14 as part of the weekend's festivities. Unlike last year, fans will be allowed to attend both events.

No format for the game has been announced, though the league has been using the captain's picks format in three of the last four games.

August 7: Trade deadline (8 p.m. ET)

There usually aren't too many mid-season trades in the WNBA, but the last day that teams will have that option is Aug. 7.

August 15: Commissioner's Cup Championship

The Commissioner's Cup is the WNBA's in-season tournament, which began in 2021. Each team has 10 regular season games which are designated as Commissioner's Cup games, and the team from each conference with the best record in those contests qualifies for the Commissioner's Cup Championship. There, the two teams play for a significant prize pool, which last season was set at $500,000.

The Las Vegas Aces are the defending champs for the Commissioner's Cup after they beat the Chicago Sky last summer, 93-83.

September 10: Regular season ends

The regular season, which will see each team play a record 40 games this summer, will conclude on Sept. 10. All 12 teams will be in action that day:

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun

Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm

Given the nature of a 12-team league, there will surely be playoff fates and/or seeding battles on the line that day.

September 13: Playoffs begin

A few days after the regular season ends, the playoffs will start up on Sept. 13. The league reworked the postseason format yet again last season to get rid of single-elimination games. The eight teams that qualify for the playoffs are now placed into a standard bracket and play best-of-three series in the first round and best-of-five series in the semifinals and Finals.