It was incredible that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner played at all last season upon her return from a harrowing experience in Russia. That she was largely her usual self and made the All-Star Game despite spending the previous 10 months in Russian custody only made the feat that much more impressive.

Griner's successful return raised excitement about what she could do this summer after a normal and healthy offseason, coupled with the Mercury's major personnel changes. And then, with just days remaining in training camp, she fractured her toe and was ruled out indefinitely. In the end, she missed nearly a month of action and the team's first 10 games.

While the new-look Mercury showed some flashes of brilliance early on, they were inconsistent and went 4-6 in those contests. Since Griner returned on June 7, they are 3-1 with wins over the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm, and their offense looks borderline unstoppable. Even in their lone defeat they put up 99 points.

Griner only played 21 minutes in her return, which turned out to be all the time she needed to acclimate. In her last three games, she's been dominant: 25.7 points, nine rebounds, 2.7 assists and two blocks on 64.6% from the field.

With all of the shooting the Mercury have now, combined with Nate Tibbetts' offensive philosophy to fire as many 3s as possible, it's very difficult for opponents to double Griner. If they do, they often have to come from a long way, which only leaves more space for the Mercury's shooters and gives Griner plenty of time to make the right pass. If they don't, Griner can play one-on-one in the post, and she's so big and talented that she'll get a good look every time.

It's no surprise that in Griner's 123 minutes so far, the Mercury have a 110.6 offensive rating. As long as she stays healthy, the Mercury are going to be a serious problem for the rest of the league.