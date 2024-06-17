The New York Liberty will host the Minnesota Lynx in the championship game of the Commissioner's Cup on June 25. However, the championship game will now be played at UBS Arena, which is the home of the NHL's New York Islanders.

The Commissioner's Cup championship was originally scheduled to be played at the Barclays Center. However, due to the 2024 NBA Draft taking place there, the contest will be moved to UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

The championship game will finish off the fourth installment of the Commissioner's Cup, which is an in-season tournament.

In December, the league announced the format for the Commissioner's Cup was being altered to feature each team playing five total Commissioner's Cup games. All WNBA games played from June 1-13 were Commissioner's Cup qualifying games and counted toward each team's regular-season win-loss record.

The Liberty went 5-0 in Commissioner's Cup games, while the Lynx put together a 4-1 mark in Commissioner's Cup play.

The two teams will be battling it out for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup championship game. Additionally, Coinbase is also donating $120,000 in cryptocurrency with $5,000 guaranteed going to each player competing in the Commissioner's Cup championship game.