The WNBA announced the rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game Wednesday afternoon, which will take place in Las Vegas on July 14. For the first time in league history, the format will be WNBA All-Stars vs. USA Basketball Women's National Team, ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics that are slated to start at the end of July. 

The WNBA All-Stars were selected through a combination of fan, player, media and coach voting to determine the final 12 players named through the roster. Fans received 50 percent of the vote, while the other 50 percent was broken up equally between the players and media. The top 36 vote-getters from that process who were not already selected to play for Team USA in the Olympics were then given to the league's head coaches who determined the finalized roster. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team and had to choose five frontcourt players, three guards and four additional players at any position. 

Here are the full rosters for both teams:

WNBA All-Stars

PLAYERTEAMPOSITION

DeWanna Bonner

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

Liz Cambage

Las Vegas Aces

Frontcourt

Kahleah Copper

Chicago Sky

Backcourt

Dearica Hamby

Las Vegas Aces

Frontcourt

Brionna Jones

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

Jonquel Jones

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

Betnijah Laney

New York Liberty

Backcourt

Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings

Backcourt

Candace Parker

Chicago Sky

Frontcourt

Satou Sabally

Dallas Wings

Frontcourt

Courtney Vandersloot

Chicago Sky

Backcourt

Courtney Williams

Atlanta Dream

Backcourt

Team USA roster

PLAYERTEAMPOSITION

Ariel Atkins

Washington Mystics

Backcourt

Sue Bird

Seattle Storm

Backcourt

Tina Charles

Washington Mystics

Frontcourt

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

Frontcourt

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Phoenix Mercury

Backcourt

Sylvia Fowles

Minnesota Lynx

Frontcourt

Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces

Backcourt

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Frontcourt

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

Backcourt

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm

Frontcourt

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

Backcourt

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

Frontcourt


The WNBA All-Stars have a total of seven first-time All-Stars on the roster, including Dallas Wings' standout guard Arike Ogunbowale, who is fourth in the league in points per game (20.3). Ogunbowale's teammate, forward Satou Sabally, is also a first-time All-Star selection, as those two have led the Wings to tie their regular-season win total from last year (eight) with still 16 games left in the regular season. The rest of the first-time All-Stars on the WNBA roster are Kahleah Copper, Dearica Hamby, Brionna Jones, Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams.

On the Team USA side, only Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins is a first-time All-Star from a roster that features a slew of WNBA champions and Olympic gold medal winners.

The starters for both teams will be announced at a later date, with the head coaches making those decisions. University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is the head coach of the Team USA Olympic team, while the WNBA All-Stars will be coached by league legends Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson. 

The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game will serve as a sendoff to the Olympic team before it heads to Tokyo, as the squad will be training in Vegas leading up to the Olympic Games. In order to accommodate the Olympic Games, the WNBA worked in an almost month-long break from league play between July 15-Aug. 11 to allow the players to represent their countries on the global stage.