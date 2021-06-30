The WNBA announced the rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game Wednesday afternoon, which will take place in Las Vegas on July 14. For the first time in league history, the format will be WNBA All-Stars vs. USA Basketball Women's National Team, ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics that are slated to start at the end of July.

The WNBA All-Stars were selected through a combination of fan, player, media and coach voting to determine the final 12 players named through the roster. Fans received 50 percent of the vote, while the other 50 percent was broken up equally between the players and media. The top 36 vote-getters from that process who were not already selected to play for Team USA in the Olympics were then given to the league's head coaches who determined the finalized roster. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team and had to choose five frontcourt players, three guards and four additional players at any position.

Here are the full rosters for both teams:

WNBA All-Stars

PLAYER TEAM POSITION DeWanna Bonner Connecticut Sun Frontcourt Liz Cambage Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky Backcourt Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt Betnijah Laney New York Liberty Backcourt Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Backcourt Candace Parker Chicago Sky Frontcourt Satou Sabally Dallas Wings Frontcourt Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky Backcourt Courtney Williams Atlanta Dream Backcourt

Team USA roster

PLAYER TEAM POSITION Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics Backcourt Sue Bird Seattle Storm Backcourt Tina Charles Washington Mystics Frontcourt Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Frontcourt Skylar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Mercury Backcourt Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx Frontcourt Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces Backcourt Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Frontcourt Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Backcourt Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm Frontcourt Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury Backcourt A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt



The WNBA All-Stars have a total of seven first-time All-Stars on the roster, including Dallas Wings' standout guard Arike Ogunbowale, who is fourth in the league in points per game (20.3). Ogunbowale's teammate, forward Satou Sabally, is also a first-time All-Star selection, as those two have led the Wings to tie their regular-season win total from last year (eight) with still 16 games left in the regular season. The rest of the first-time All-Stars on the WNBA roster are Kahleah Copper, Dearica Hamby, Brionna Jones, Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams.

On the Team USA side, only Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins is a first-time All-Star from a roster that features a slew of WNBA champions and Olympic gold medal winners.

The starters for both teams will be announced at a later date, with the head coaches making those decisions. University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is the head coach of the Team USA Olympic team, while the WNBA All-Stars will be coached by league legends Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson.

The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game will serve as a sendoff to the Olympic team before it heads to Tokyo, as the squad will be training in Vegas leading up to the Olympic Games. In order to accommodate the Olympic Games, the WNBA worked in an almost month-long break from league play between July 15-Aug. 11 to allow the players to represent their countries on the global stage.