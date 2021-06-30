The WNBA announced the rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game Wednesday afternoon, which will take place in Las Vegas on July 14. For the first time in league history, the format will be WNBA All-Stars vs. USA Basketball Women's National Team, ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics that are slated to start at the end of July.
The WNBA All-Stars were selected through a combination of fan, player, media and coach voting to determine the final 12 players named through the roster. Fans received 50 percent of the vote, while the other 50 percent was broken up equally between the players and media. The top 36 vote-getters from that process who were not already selected to play for Team USA in the Olympics were then given to the league's head coaches who determined the finalized roster. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team and had to choose five frontcourt players, three guards and four additional players at any position.
Here are the full rosters for both teams:
WNBA All-Stars
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POSITION
DeWanna Bonner
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
Liz Cambage
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
Kahleah Copper
Chicago Sky
Backcourt
Dearica Hamby
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
Jonquel Jones
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
Betnijah Laney
New York Liberty
Backcourt
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
Backcourt
Candace Parker
Chicago Sky
Frontcourt
Satou Sabally
Dallas Wings
Frontcourt
Courtney Vandersloot
Chicago Sky
Backcourt
Courtney Williams
Atlanta Dream
Backcourt
Team USA roster
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POSITION
Ariel Atkins
Washington Mystics
Backcourt
Sue Bird
Seattle Storm
Backcourt
Tina Charles
Washington Mystics
Frontcourt
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
Frontcourt
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Phoenix Mercury
Backcourt
Sylvia Fowles
Minnesota Lynx
Frontcourt
Chelsea Gray
Las Vegas Aces
Backcourt
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
Frontcourt
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
Backcourt
Breanna Stewart
Seattle Storm
Frontcourt
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
Backcourt
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
The WNBA All-Stars have a total of seven first-time All-Stars on the roster, including Dallas Wings' standout guard Arike Ogunbowale, who is fourth in the league in points per game (20.3). Ogunbowale's teammate, forward Satou Sabally, is also a first-time All-Star selection, as those two have led the Wings to tie their regular-season win total from last year (eight) with still 16 games left in the regular season. The rest of the first-time All-Stars on the WNBA roster are Kahleah Copper, Dearica Hamby, Brionna Jones, Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams.
On the Team USA side, only Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins is a first-time All-Star from a roster that features a slew of WNBA champions and Olympic gold medal winners.
The starters for both teams will be announced at a later date, with the head coaches making those decisions. University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is the head coach of the Team USA Olympic team, while the WNBA All-Stars will be coached by league legends Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson.
The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game will serve as a sendoff to the Olympic team before it heads to Tokyo, as the squad will be training in Vegas leading up to the Olympic Games. In order to accommodate the Olympic Games, the WNBA worked in an almost month-long break from league play between July 15-Aug. 11 to allow the players to represent their countries on the global stage.