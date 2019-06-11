WNBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 11: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Tuesday's WNBA schedule features three games and a variety of intriguing matchups. The reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm will continue to deal with the absence of 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart and longtime point guard Sue Bird. Led by Western Conference Player of the Week Natasha Howard, they will travel to Indiana to take on the 2019 No. 1 pick Teiara McCowan and the up-and-coming Indiana Fever (-2). Also on the schedule is a potential WNBA Finals preview, as the Connecticut Sun (-4) and Washington Mystics face off in an exciting matchup that features the WNBA's No. 1 offense (Washington) and defense (Connecticut). Tuesday's action wraps up with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury traveling to take on the Chicago Sky (+3.5). Chicago is off to a 2-2 start behind terrific play from last year's third-overall pick, Diamond DeShields. Before you study the latest WNBA odds and lock in any WNBA picks or predictions for Tuesday, be sure to see the WNBA best bets from Jacob Gibb's proven WNBA projection model

The model was developed by Gibbs, a WNBA expert DFS guru who relies on deep analytics and an encyclopedic knowledge of personnel. Using his model, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy tournaments last season, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games. Now his model has dialed in on the June 11 WNBA schedule and revealed its top picks. If you parlay these three picks together, you could be looking at a return of 6-1.

We can tell you Gibbs loves the Sun (-4) to pick up their fourth-straight win on Tuesday against the visiting Washington Mystics. Gibbs' model has Connecticut winning this game by nine points, but they are listed as just four-point home favorites.

"MVP candidate Jonquel Jones is on an absolute tear to start the year, and with Emma Meesseman overseas, Washington is shorthanded in their frontcourt," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Expect a monster performance from Jones and an easy cover for Connecticut, who already beat Washington by 15 earlier this season."

In that 15-point victory over the Mystics, Connecticut forward Alyssa Thomas went off for 23 points and eight rebounds. Thomas' play has been inconsistent to start the year, but Connecticut has yet to lose when she scores in double digits. Washington will likely put LaToya Sanders, their top defensive forward, on Jones, meaning Thomas will be matched up against the far less capable defender in Delle Donne.

Speaking of Sanders, she was completely bottled up the first time these teams faced off. In fact, Connecticut's swarming defense held Sanders, Kristi Tolliver, and Natasha Cloud -- a trio that has averaged 34 points in all other games this year -- to just a combined 19 points on 37 percent shooting earlier this year. This Sun defense is for real, and if Cloud and Tolliver can't find their shot in tough matchups against Courtney Williams and Jasmine Thomas, the Mystics have almost no chance at pulling off the road victory.

All told, Gibbs' data suggests you should feel safe laying it on the -3.5-point spread.

Tuesday's WNBA schedule

(all times Eastern)

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever (-2), 7 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun (-4), 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky (+3.5), 8 p.m.