WNBA Playoffs 2019: Mercury center Brittney Griner leaves first-round game against Sky with apparent knee injury

The Phoenix Mercury were already shorthanded for their single-elimination first-round playoff matchup with the Chicago Sky due to Diana Taurasi's continued absence. Things went from no-so great to much worse for them early in the second quarter when star center Brittney Griner left the game with apparent knee injury.

Just a few minutes into the second, Griner was setting a screen when Allie Quigley crashed into her as she tried to guard Briann January. In the collision it appeared that the two knocked knees, and Griner immediately collapsed to the floor in pain.

After a few minutes she limped back to the locker room with assistance from the Mercury medical staff and Taurasi, but was not putting much pressure on her left leg.

It's unclear right now how serious Griner's injury is, but it goes without saying that this is a huge loss for the Mercury for however long she's out. Of course, if they lose this game then their season is over anyway.

Known primarily for her defense, Griner took her offense to a new level this season, leading the league in scoring at 20.7 points per game. She was the only player in the league to average more than 20 points per outing.