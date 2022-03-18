The NCAA Women's Tournament is underway. To check out the the entire field of 68 teams, click here for CBS Sports' printable bracket.

In the Greensboro region, the top seed will be South Carolina after the Gamecocks put together a 29-2 record throughout the regular season. South Carolina will be taking the winner on Howard, which won Wednesday's First Four matchup vs. Incarnate Wood. The rest of the top four lines of seeding in the Greensboro Region are No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Iowa State and No. 4 Arizona -- as top four seeds in a region, those four schools will host first and second round pods from March 18 to March 21.

The Greensboro regional semifinals and finals will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

Greensboro Region

Friday, March 18

11:30 a.m. No. 8 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 9 South Florida Columbia, S.C. ESPN2 1:30 p.m. No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton Iowa City, Iowa ESPNEWS 2 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard Columbia, S.C. ESPN 4 p.m. No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State Iowa City, Iowa ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton Ames, Iowa ESPNEWS 10 p.m. No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington Ames, Iowa ESPNU



Saturday, March 19