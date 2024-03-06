The 2024 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament is here, and it should provide an entertaining week of college hoops. Regular-season champ Virginia Tech enters the tournament as the top seed, but this could be a wide open fight to the finish.

Led by Elizabeth Kitley, the Hokies finished the regular season 14-4 in ACC play, just one game ahead of NC State, Syracuse and Notre Dame. The Hokies are trying to defend their ACC tourney title after defeating Louisville in the championship game last year. However, they may have a difficult time doing so as Kitley is dealing with an undisclosed lower-extremity injury, and her availability is in question.

The ACC's leading scorer, Hannah Hidalgo, will try to help Notre Dame win the conference tournament for the first time since 2019. Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair and NC State star Aziaha James have the chance to help their respective teams win some hardware after narrowly missing out on the regular-season championship.

Beyond trying to cut down the nets in Greensboro, the top seeds in this tournament will be jockeying for resume wins in hopes of boosting their seeding in the NCAA Tournament later this month.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament.

2024 ACC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, N.C.

TV: ACC Network, ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 13 Boston College | 1 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Pitt | 3:30 p.m. on ACCN

Game 3: No. 11 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wake Forest | 6:30 p.m. on ACCN

Second round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 4: No. 5 Louisville vs. Game 1 winner | 11 a.m. on ACC Network

Game 5: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Miami | 1:30 p.m. on ACCN

Game 6: No. 7 Duke vs. Game 2 winner | 5 p.m. on ACCN

Game 7: No. 6 Florida State vs. Game 3 winner | 7:30 p.m. on ACCN

Third round -- Friday, March 8

Game 8: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. on ACC Network

Game 9: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. Game 5 winner | 1:30 p.m. on ACCN

Game 10: No. 2 NC State vs. Game 6 winner | 5 p.m. on ACCN

Game 11: No. 3 Syracuse vs. Game 7 winner | 7:30 p.m. on ACCN

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 12 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 2:30 p.m. on ACCN

ACC Women's Championship -- Sunday, March 10

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN