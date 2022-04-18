USC women's basketball commit Aaliyah Gayles was shot multiple times while attending a house party in North Las Vegas over the weekend, the school confirmed to ESPN. The 18-year old was one of four people who were shot when a fight broke out inside a Las Vegas home, according to police.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles had to have two emergency surgeries to repair her injuries. All four people had to be hospitalized, but are expected to survive.

"I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas," Gayles' father, Dwight, said in a tweet. "I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she's ok she go make it like always thank you all, true warrior."

Gayles had originally committed to the Trojans, but decommitted after former head coach Mark Trakh announced his retirement. However, Gayles ended up recommitting to USC and new head coach Lindsay Gottlieb this past August.

"Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known," Gottlieb told ESPN in a statement. "I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can."

Gayles, who starred as a point guard for the Las Vegas-based Spring Valley High School, is one of the top recruits in the nation and recently played in the Jordan Brand Classic and McDonald's All-American Game.