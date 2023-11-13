Former Miami point guard Haley Cavinder announced on Monday she has transferred to TCU. In April, she and her sister Hanna announced they were retiring from college women's basketball, but Haley said she wanted to keep playing in October.

"Mom just bought purple cowboy boots after seeing this," Hanna wrote on her sister's Instagram post.

The twins started their careers at Fresno State and joined the Hurricanes after three seasons. They were part of the Miami roster that made it to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, but the sisters are also known as businesswomen who have thrived in the NIL era. They signed with WWE in December 2021 and even appeared in a ring in June. The sisters said they were going to focus on WWE and leave basketball, but Haley changed her mind and is ready for "the last rodeo."

"There was nothing filling the love for the game, and I just truly was like, I know I'm going to regret it down the road if I don't go back," she said in a recent interview with Forbes.

The sisters are now 22 years old but have an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Haley, a 5-foot-6 guard, has averaged 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in four years.

It is unlikely the former Mountain West Player of the Year will be able to suit up this season because she would need an NCAA waiver to do so. The Horned Frogs have not made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2006. In fact, they haven't made it to the Big Dance since 2010, but Cavinder will bring invaluable experience next season.