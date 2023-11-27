No. 5 Iowa got its revenge against No. 16 Kansas State on Sunday with a 77-70 to win the Women's Gulf Coast Showcase at Estero, Fla., as Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark registered her 40th career game with at least 30 points.

Her 32 points against the Wildcats officially tied her with Antoine Davis for the most 30-point games in D1 college basketball over the past 25 years. Davis set that record with Detroit last season, but it seems like it will be short-lived because he already graduated and Clark still has plenty of games remaining in her senior year. She had already passed the women's college basketball record set by WNBA star, and former Washington guard, Kelsey Plum (38).

Kansas State had handed the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season earlier this month, and their rematch could've really gone either way with 10 lead changes through the night. However, Clark stepped up with a performance that included seven 3-pointers. Along with her 32 points, Clark contributed with six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Clark, who is already Iowa's all-time leading scorer, now has 2,986 career points -- which is in the top 25 of women's college basketball history. Only 14 players in women's basketball have reached the 3000-point threshold.

It is still early in the 2023-24 campaign, but Clark already leads the nation in scoring. Last season, when she was named Naismith Player of the Year, she was No. 2 in the country averaging 27.8 points per game.

This weekend, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder also put her name in the history books by picking up her 500th win at Iowa when her team beat the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 100-62 on Saturday. Sunday's victory over Kansas State was win no. 501.

The Hawkeyes (7-1) will be back on the court on Saturday Dec. 2 as they host the Bowling Green Falcons at 1:30 p.m. ET.