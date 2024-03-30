The rematch of last year's Sweet 16 is set as Caitlin Clark and the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes face the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes will have to draw inspiration from last year's Sweet 16 win against the Buffs as they try to build on a 64-54 win against No. 8 West Virginia in the second round. The Buffaloes will look to use their physicality to upset their opponent, much like they did in their second-round 63-50 win against No. 4 Kansas State.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is 157. Before locking in any any Iowa vs. Colorado picks or predictions, you have to see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Now Wetzel has turned his attention to women's college basketball after teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford. Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, he is 1384-988 (+371.33 units). Anybody following has seen huge results.

Now, he has set his sights on Iowa vs. Colorado and made his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Colorado vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. Colorado spread: Iowa -7.5

Iowa vs. Colorado over/under: 157 points

Iowa vs. Colorado money line: Iowa -320, Colorado +250

IOWA: Caitlin Clark leads the nation in scoring (31.8 points per game)

COL: Six players scored nine or more points in their win vs. Kansas State

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes only shot 36.2% and 22.7% from 3-point range in the second round, but that scoring drought isn't expected to last. Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter were the only players to post over 10 points against the Mountaineers outside of Clark, who scored 32 of Iowa's 64 points in that game. They did, however, make 25 of 30 free throws.



Iowa's performance in the second round isn't indicative of how the Hawkeyes typically play, as they typically outscore opponents by 20.8 points and rank first in college basketball by putting up 92 points per game. Clark should have more scoring support than the last game to help insure a win.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes have scoring weapons of their own. Aaronette Vonleh tops the team with 14.0 points per game while Jaylyn Sherrod leads the way with 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals. Sherrod contributed nine points, three assists and one steal in Colorado's upset win against Kansas State and is playing a lot of minutes through two games in the tournament.



Colorado's physicality played a big role in holding Kansas State to 50 points in the second round, and they will try to use a similar strategy against Iowa. The Hawkeyes committed a whopping 15 turnovers in their last game, and the Buffaloes will pressure them into the same trap on Saturday.

How to make Iowa vs. Colorado picks

Wetzel has analyzed this matchup, leaning Under on the point total while discovering a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

