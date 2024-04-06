The Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Carolina Gamecocks, both No. 1 seeds, play in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament national championship game on Sunday. The Gamecocks are 37-0 and are looking to finish off an undefeated campaign. In the Final Four, South Carolina beat NC State 78-59. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark and Iowa (34-4) held off UConn 71-69 in the national semifinals on Friday.

Tipoff from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks are 6-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5. Before making any Iowa vs. South Carolina picks or championship game predictions, you have to see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Now Wetzel has turned his attention to women's college basketball after teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford. Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, he is 1384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following his picks has seen huge results.

Now, he has set his sights on Iowa vs. South Carolina and made his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for South Carolina vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. South Carolina spread: Gamecocks -6

Iowa vs. South Carolina over/under: 159.5 points

Iowa vs. South Carolina money line: Gamecocks -240, Hawkeyes +196

IOWA: The Hawkeyes shoot 37.8% from 3-point range

SC: South Carolina averages 46.3 RPG

Iowa vs. South Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why South Carolina can cover

The Gamecocks have been unstoppable all season long. South Carolina finished the year third in the nation in scoring offense (85.6) and 3-point percentage (39.3) and fourth in rebounds (46.2). The Gamecocks were also 13th in the country in assists (18.6).

Senior center Kamilla Cardoso is an anchor in the paint for South Carolina. Cardoso owns solid footwork to generate quality looks around the rim, but creates space for boards. The native of Brazil leads the team in points (14.1), rebounds (9.4) and blocks (2.5). In the win over NC State, Cardoso finished with 22 points and 11 boards. See which team to pick here.

Why Iowa can cover

Clark is playing in her final collegiate game and will be leaving it all on the floor. Clark is the top scorer in Division I college basketball history and she has virtually limitless range to space out the floor. She leads the country in both scoring (32), assists (9) and shoots 38% from beyond the arc. In Iowa's Sweet 16 win over Colorado, Clark finished with 29 points and 15 assists.

She spearheads a very potent offense all around. The Hawkeyes have the ability to create great scoring opportunities, but are also willing passers. Iowa ranked first in the country in scoring (91.9) and assists (21.2) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.8). They scored at least 89 points and shot 40% from 3-point land in two of their last three tournament games. See which team to pick here.

How to make South Carolina vs. Iowa picks

Wetzel has analyzed this matchup and he is leaning Under on the point total, while discovering a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Iowa vs. South Carolina, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread hits, all from the expert who's up 371 units since the start of the 2021-22 season, and find out.