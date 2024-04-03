Paige Bueckers and the No. 3 seed UConn Huskies face Caitlin Clark and the No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four of the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament on Friday evening. Both teams had hard-fought wins in the Elite Eight. The Huskies defeated the No. 1 seed USC Trojans 80-73. On the opposite side, Iowa topped the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers 94-87.

Tipoff from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are 3-point favorite in the latest UConn vs. Iowa odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 162. Before making any Iowa vs. UConn picks or predictions, you have to see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Now, he has set his sights on Iowa vs. Connecticut and made his picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Connecticut vs. Iowa:

UConn vs. Iowa spread: Hawkeyes -3

UConn vs. Iowa over/under: 162 points

UConn vs. Iowa money line: Hawkeyes -160, Huskies +135

IOWA: The Hawkeyes shoot 37.8% from 3-point range

CONN: The Huskies average 19.7 assists per game

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies generally thrive this time of year under head coach Geno Auriemma. UConn has made the Final Four 23 times in school history. The Huskies have a versatile offensive unit this season. They ranked first in the Big East in scoring offense (80.7), field-goal percentage (.500) and rebounding (38.8). They were also second in 3-point percentage (.366).

Bueckers, a junior guard, is one of the best players in the country and is the driving force for this team. Bueckers breaks down the defense with ease and scores from all three levels on the floor. She also plays high-end defense and makes things difficult on the ball handler. She leads the team in scoring (22), steals (2.3) and blocks (1.4). In her last outing, Bueckers finished with 28 points, 10 boards and six assists.

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes come into this matchup with the best statistical offense in the country. They ranked first in the nation in scoring offense (91.9), assists (21.2) and second in field goal percentage (49.9%). This potent offense has carried over into the NCAA Tournament, scoring at least 89 points in three of their last four games.

Clark has nearly limitless range and has the skillset to light up the scoreboard in a flash. The 2023 AP Player of the Year ranked first in the nation in scoring (32) and assists (9) with 7.3 rebounds per game. In the win over LSU in the Elite Eight, Clark had 41 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists.

How to make UConn vs. Iowa picks

