Iowa got its NCAA Tournament run started in dramatic fashion with a 91-65 win over No. 16 seed Holy Cross in the opening round on Saturday.

Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark scored 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting, while dishing out 10 assists and securing eight rebounds in the victory. Clark also knocked down three of her nine attempts from beyond the arc.

Iowa will take on No. 8 seed West Virginia on Monday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. Entering Monday's contest, Clark needs just 29 points to break the single-season record for points, which is currently held by former Washington guard and current Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum (1,109).

Clark has had a historic season as she set the NCAA record for career points scored for both men's and women's players by passing both Plum and Pete Maravich. Clark is averaging 31.8 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc on the season.

It will also be the final time Clark plays in front of her home crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as she heads to the WNBA Draft at the end of this season.

"It feels like yesterday we were playing in front of nobody," Clark said this week. "I wanted to play for this school because I love the state of Iowa. I remember running out to our first sold-out crowd, and I got the chills. Now, I get to that every single night. That's not something that ever has gotten old."

This matchup between Iowa and West Virginia might have a little bit of extra juice following some comments from Mountaineers coach Mark Kellogg.

"I already told them, 'Let's win one and let's send Caitlin Clark packing,'" Kellogg said during a Selection Sunday party.

West Virginia topped No. 9 seed Princeton 63-53 in its opening round matchup on Saturday.

How to watch Iowa vs. West Virginia