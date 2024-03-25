After a breezy 91-65 win over No. 16 seed Holy Cross, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on No. 8 West Virginia on Monday for a spot in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament. Clark had 27 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block in Iowa's first-round win and Monday could be something of a grudge match for the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. Mountaineers head coach Mark Kellogg vowed to "send Caitlin Clark packing" while trying to fire up the fan base last week but he downplayed those comments in interviews earlier this week. So will Clark have any extra motivation or will the Mountaineers back up Kellogg's claims?

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. West Virginia odds, while the over/under is 163.5. Before locking in any any West Virginia vs. Iowa picks or predictions, you have to see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Now Wetzel has turned his attention to women's college basketball after teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford. Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, he is 1384-988 (+371.33 units).

Now, he has set his sights on Iowa vs. WVU and made his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for WVU vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. West Virginia spread: Hawkeyes -15.5

Iowa vs. West Virginia over/under: 163.5 points

Iowa vs. West Virginia money line: Iowa -3500, WVU +920

IOWA: Caitlin Clark leads the nation in scoring (31.9 points per game)

WVU: The Crusaders are 7-2 in their last nine games

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa is rolling offensively, having scored at least 90 points in its last 90 games. With Clark leading the way, Lisa Bluder's squad led the nation in scoring this season (92.7 ppg) and ranked second in the nation in field-goal percentage (50.2%).

Clark averaged 31.8 points and 10.0 assists per game during Iowa's run to the national championship last season and has registered a double-double in every postseason game she's played so far this season (conference and NCAA). Kate Martin also posted a double-double against Holy Cross (15 points and 14 rebounds) and Clark's backcourt mate is averaging 13.0 points and 6.7 rebound per game in her fifth year.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia is one of the better defensive teams in the country and the Mountaineers will certainly be focused on slowing down Clark and the Hawkeyes. Kellogg's squad ground out a 63-53 win over No. 9 Princeton in the first round where the Tigers only shot 33.3% from the floor and turned the ball over 17 times.

Ja'Naiya Quinerly had 29 points and seven rebounds and the junior guard is averaging 19.9 points per game this season. Jordan Harrison also had 15 points in the victory and the sophomore guard is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

How to make Iowa vs. West Virginia picks

Wetzel has analyzed this matchup, leaning Over on the point total while discovering a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins West Virginia vs. Iowa, and which Caitlin Clark prop bet is a must-back?