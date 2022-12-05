Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark registered the seventh triple-double of her career on Sunday, setting a new record for most triple-doubles in Big Ten history across both men's and women's basketball. The 6-foot junior guard finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lift her team to a 102-71 road victory against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Former Hawkeye Samantha Logic previously held the conference's record with six triple-doubles.

"Sam Logic was a tremendous player for coach (Lisa) Bluder, so to be able to pass somebody that I watched when I was a little kid is a huge honor, but none of that happens without my teammates," Clark said after the game. "You can't get 10 assists if your teammates don't make 10 shots."

The win helped the No. 10 Hawkeyes improve to 6-3 this season as they bounced back from back-to-back losses against No. 3 UConn and No. 12 NC State. It also helped Bluder reach 233 Big Ten regular season wins, tying C. Vivian Stringer for most conference wins.

"I thought Claitlin could've done anything she wanted out there and I thought she really controlled the game and just did a tremendous job," Bluder said. "So congratulations to Caitlin for that, that's an amazing accomplishment."

Four other players scored in double digits including Monika Czinano with 18 points, McKenna Warnock and Molly Davis with 13 each and Hannah Stuelke with 10 points. As a team, they shot 62.9% from the field and 52.2% from 3-point range.

Clark registered her first triple-double as a freshman and had five of them through the 2021-22 campaign. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year is averaging 28.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season.

"She's just amazing, that's the only way to put it. No player like her in the country, best player in the country," Warnock said. "But I also think most people don't see how hard of a worker she is. She outworks everyone on our team, on any team."

Up next, the Hawkeyes will take on their in-state rivals, the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.