Rapper Lil Wayne has been invited to the women's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup between LSU and Miami, as he has a direct vested interest in both teams as they battle for a spot in the women's Final Four. The recording artist received a direct shoutout and invitation from LSU, which he himself gave a shoutout to in a Twitter post.

A native of New Orleans, Lil Wayne tweeted a shoutout to star forward Angel Reese after LSU scored a thrilling win over Utah in the Sweet 16. Lil Wayne also also had a FaceTime call with Miami stars Hailey and Hanna Cavinder after their victory over Villanova advanced them to the Elite Eight.

"I'm on him because he's from NOLA and he called them before he called us," LSU star Angel Reese told reporters in a press conference on Saturday. "So luckily he did tweet it out last night. Hopefully he comes to the game.

"But being able to grow women's basketball like that has just been amazing all year. If you've seen all the different kinds of celebrities and NBA players and people that have reached out to us and showed that they were supportive. I think Magic Johnson last night tweeted at me. Just being able to see that just makes me happy because I'm able to grow women's basketball. So Lil Tunechi, you better come pull up tomorrow."

While Lil Wayne's LSU ties are based on his New Orleans roots, he also has ties to Haley and Hanna Cavinder, two twins and social media personalities who play for Miami. Speaking to reporters, Haley Cavinder made her own pitch to Lil Wayne to attend Sunday's game in support of the overall game of women's basketball.

"I think he likes women's basketball and that's a win for women's basketball," she said. "Hopefully he comes to the game if he likes Angel Reese and our team. Lil Wayne, if you see this ..."

The ninth-seeded Hurricanes will face off against third-seeded LSU in the Greenville 2 Regional final of the NCAA Tournament this Sunday.