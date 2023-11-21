LSU star Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game when her team took a 106-47 win over Texas Southern on Monday night. Head coach Kim Mulkey is still not discussing Reese's absence, saying she is dealing with it the way she would deal with a family issue -- privately.

"You always have to deal with locker room issues. That's just part of coaching," Mulkey said after the win. "In 40 years I can't ever think of a time where I didn't have to deal with issues. that's what you do. Sometimes y'all know about it and sometimes you don't. Sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know.

"I'm going to protect my players, always. It's like a family. If you do some disciplining of your own children, do you think we're entitled to know that? That's a family in that locker room," Mulkey said.

LSU is heading to the Cayman Islands Classic later this week to take on Niagara and Virginia in George Town. A reporter asked Mulkey if she had decided whether or not Reese would be going, but the coach didn't give this information either.

"If I have I wouldn't tell you. You're not entitled to that information," Mulkey said. "I'll say it again. Angel was not in uniform tonight. Angel is a part of this basketball team. And Angel will be back sooner than later."

Reese was also absent when the Tigers picked up a 73-50 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 18. The game before that, against Kent State, Reese played the first half but was benched after halftime. Mulkey described benching last year's leading scorer and rebounder as a "coach's decision."

As for Reese, all she has said about the situation is "please don't believe everything you read" via X, formerly known as Twitter.